comScore

Trump Praises Senate Allies Who Blocked Election Security Efforts: ‘Fighting Obstructionist Democrats’

By Connor MannionJun 14th, 2019, 6:03 pm

Trump's Impeachment is a Fantasy in Today's Media Environment

President Donald Trump took time to praise Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for blocking a Democratic bill that would have mandated reporting foreign election interference.

Blackburn blocked Sen. Mark Warner’s (D-VA) attempt to pass a bill requiring campaigns to report any offers of foreign assistance to the FBI.

“These reporting requirements are overbroad,” Blackburn argued “Presidential campaigns would have to worry about disclosure at a variety of levels.”

McConnell appeared on Fox News Thursday night, where he defended Trump’s comments on accepting foreign dirt by shifting the blame to Democrats.

“He gets picked at every day about every different aspect of it,” McConnell replied, “but the fundamental point is they are trying to keep the 2016 election alive.”

McConnell has long opposed efforts to federally regulate elections. The New York Times reported last week that he told colleagues he has no plans to take up any legislation on improving election security this term, even bills supported by Republican legislators.

[Image via Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: