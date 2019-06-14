President Donald Trump took time to praise Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for blocking a Democratic bill that would have mandated reporting foreign election interference.

Thank you Senator @MarshaBlackburn for fighting obstructionist Democrats led by Cryin’ Chuck Schumer. Democrats continue to look for a do-over on the Mueller Report and will stop at nothing to distract the American people from the great accomplishments of this Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2019

Thank you @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell for understanding the Democrats game of not playing it straight on the ridiculous Witch Hunt Hoax in the Senate. Cryin’ Chuck will never stop. Did Senator @MarkWarner ever report speaking to a Russian!? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2019

Blackburn blocked Sen. Mark Warner’s (D-VA) attempt to pass a bill requiring campaigns to report any offers of foreign assistance to the FBI.

“These reporting requirements are overbroad,” Blackburn argued “Presidential campaigns would have to worry about disclosure at a variety of levels.”

McConnell appeared on Fox News Thursday night, where he defended Trump’s comments on accepting foreign dirt by shifting the blame to Democrats.

“He gets picked at every day about every different aspect of it,” McConnell replied, “but the fundamental point is they are trying to keep the 2016 election alive.”

McConnell has long opposed efforts to federally regulate elections. The New York Times reported last week that he told colleagues he has no plans to take up any legislation on improving election security this term, even bills supported by Republican legislators.

[Image via Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images]

