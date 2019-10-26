White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham’s made commentators’ jaws drop by attacking a former Donald Trump official as “totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great President.”

The comment was prompted by former Chief of Staff John Kelly saying in an interview he regretted leaving the administration and warned Trump about hiring “yes men.”

“He just wants to come back into the action like everybody else does,” Trump told a reporter, dismissing Kelly’s comments.

NEW: President Trump responds to the John Kelly comments: “John Kelly never said that, he never said anything like that. If he would have said that I would have thrown him out of the office. He just wants to come back into the action like everybody else does.” per @nikkicarvajal — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) October 26, 2019

Then Grisham chimed in with a thought of her own about Kelly, saying “I worked with John Kelly, and he was totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great President.”

And @PressSec responds as well: “I worked with John Kelly, and he was totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great President.” — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) October 26, 2019

Twitter immediately lit up with reactions to Grisham’s quote, which many noted appeared to cross a line from defending Trump to something you might hear in North Korean propaganda material.

