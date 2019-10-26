President Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff John Kelly claimed in a new interview that he once warned Trump he would be impeached if he hired “yes men.”

“I said, whatever you do — and we were still in the process of trying to find someone to take my place — I said whatever you do, don’t hire a ‘yes man,’ someone who won’t tell you the truth — don’t do that. Because if you do, I believe you will be impeached,” Kelly told The Washington Examiner’s David Drucker in an interview at a political conference.

“Don’t hire someone that will just nod and say, ‘That’s a great idea Mr. President.’ Because you will be impeached,” Kelly said.

Kelly left the Trump administration earlier this year, and was replaced by acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Trump has still not named a permanent Chief of Staff.

Kelly also indicated he regretted leaving the Trump White House.

“That was almost 11 months ago, and I have an awful lot of, to say the least, second thoughts about leaving,” Kelly said. “It pains me to see what’s going on because I believe if I was still there or someone like me was there, he would not be kind of, all over the place.”

