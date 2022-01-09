Trump Promotes Debunked ‘Fedsurrection’ Jan. 6 Inside Job Conspiracy — Which Would Have Happened Under His Own DOJ

Donald Trump is leaning into the conspiracy theory that the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his ginned-up supporters was actually a false flag plot concocted by the FBI or some other federal government agency.

On Sunday, Trump released a statement heaping praise on Revolver News, a conspiratorial right-wing website that has been pushing the baseless claim that the Capitol attack was planned by the FBI. The website has been repeatedly amplified by by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson amid his claims of FBI entrapment. Trump is now celebrating how Revolver supposedly exposed the “Fedsurrection” despite the efforts of the “fake news” media.

Congratulations to Darren Beattie and Revolver News who have exposed so much of the Fake News’ false narrative about January 6th. Because of Darren’s work, and others, Americans aren’t buying into the Unselect Committee’s attempts to smear 75 million (plus!) Americans. The newly minted term “Fedsurrection,” was even trending!

There’s a few things to unpack here, so let’s go through them one by one.

First, before Trump jumped on board with the idea that the Capitol riot was a setup by the feds, he repeatedly defended his mob of supporters as “patriots” and “great people”.

Second, the storming of the Capitol happened on January 6th, 2021, meaning Trump was still the president. If this was a “Fedsurrection” as Trump and Revolver claim, then it happened on the watch of his administration and that of his Department of Justice.

Thirdly, there has never been any credible hard evidence that the Capitol riot was fueled by the FBI.

As Trump and his allies have tried to blame Antifa and Black Lives Matter for the riot (despite no evidence), others have been running with the conspiracy that the FBI was orchestrating the events of that day. Politifact has confirmed that those arrested and charged for the January 6th riot are confirmed Trump supporters, and they’ve dismantled Revolver’s claims that the riot was incited by an FBI informant connected to the Oath Keepers.

