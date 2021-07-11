Trump, Bartiromo Wildly Speculate Security Detail of a Top Democrat Killed Ashli Babbitt in Conspiracy-Fueled Interview

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo held a wild interview with former President Donald Trump where they both wound up heavily pushing the insinuation that someone associated with a top Democrat was responsible for the death of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt.

Bartiromo spoke to Trump about his lawsuit against social media companies on Sunday Morning Futures. During the conversation, she asked for Trump’s reflection on the day 6 months ago when his supporters — fueled by his false claims that 2020 election was corrupted by fraud — violently stormed Congress in an attempt to overturn his defeat.

As Trump once again complained about his media coverage and pushed his baseless “rigged” election claims, he claimed that the speech he gave to his rally-goers that day was “mild mannered,” and “there was such love” there.

They were peaceful people, these were great people, the crowd was unbelievable and I mentioned the word ‘love.’ The love in the air, I’ve never seen anything like it.

Trump attempted to shift away his accountability by citing a Congressional report that did not cover his role that day. He bragged that that his name wasn’t mentioned in that report, and Bartiromo remarked that it had “unanswered questions” like “What did the FBI know? Why weren’t your cabinet secretaries briefed? What did Speaker Pelosi know, Chuck Schumer, [Mitch] McConnell…”

After Bartiromo and Trump both downplayed the violence by falsely claiming that it wasn’t an “armed insurrection,” the former president took the interview on an abrupt turn to ask “who shot Ashli Babbitt?”

Why are they keeping that secret? Who is the person that shot an innocent, wonderful, incredible woman? A military woman right in the head, and there is no repercussions. If that were on the other side, it would be the biggest story in this country. Who shot Ashli Babbitt? People want to know, and why.

“That’s right,” Bartiromo said, calling Babbitt a “wonderful woman” too.

Babbitt was shot dead on January 6th after she and others unlawfully entered the Capitol near the House Chamber where lawmakers were sheltering in place from the rioters. Trump supporters have tried to depict her as a political martyr in the months that followed, and the president has continued questioning Babbitt’s death. Most recently, Trump complained about the Justice Department holding his rioting supporters accountable while saying there was “no reason” Babbitt should’ve been shot.

As Bartiromo kept the interview going, she asked Trump, “Do you have any information [because] there is speculation that this was a security detail in a leading member of Congress’ security detail, a Democrat. What can you tell us in terms of who shot Ashli Babbitt? What do you know, Mr. President?”

“I’ve heard that,” Trump replied. “I will tell you they know who shot Ashli Babbitt. They’re protecting that person. I’ve heard also it was the head of security for a certain high official, a Democrat, and we’ll see, it’s gonna come out.”

After more of Trump’s claims about the “lovefest” between his supporters and Capitol police, he referred back to his question “who shot Ashli Babbitt?”

This prompted Bartiromo to tell him, “I want you to know that my team reached out to Senator Chuck Schumer’s office to check on what he may know about who shot Ashli Babbitt. We have not heard back from Chuck Schumer’s office…”

“I wonder why,” Trump darkly interjected. The interview continued to play out from there, but Bartiromo revisited the topic again at the end of her show by saying, “We have not confirmed the name of the shooter, but we are investigating.”

Bartiromo didn’t offer any pushback to the myriad of demonstrably-false claims Trump put forward throughout the interview, and it’s unclear where exactly the speculation she brought up is actually coming from.

Following the insurrection, Bartiromo — who has been widely called out for backing Trump’s conspiracies about the 2020 election — pushed the bogus claim that Democrats “infiltrated” the Capitol riot and disguised themselves as Trump supporters. She has announced her decision to stand by her false statements about the insurrection, boldly declaring to critics, “Keep trashing me. I’ll keep telling the truth.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

