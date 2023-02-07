Trump Rages About the DOJ’s ‘Abusive Weaponization’ While Simultaneously Calling on Republicans to Weaponize Congress

Former President Donald Trump called on Republicans in Congress to investigate what he deems “abusive weaponization” by the DOJ’s investigations into Trump. Of course, one could just as quickly see that call for an investigation as a way of weaponizing congressional investigation, but weapons are genuinely in the eye of the beholder.

Trump took to social media where he insisted that “Republicans in Congress must investigate the abusive Weaponization of the FBI and Department of Injustice against the Democrats number one political opponent, ME (leading BIG in every Poll!).” Trump wrote:

Republicans in Congress must investigate the abusive Weaponization of the FBI and Department of Injustice against the Democrats number one political opponent, ME (leading BIG in every Poll!), which has been going on for a long time, and is absolutely outrageous. Don’t be afraid of the Marxists and Thugs. We must MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Trump is currently under investigation for handling classified documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago residence after his attorney signed a letter confirming there were no documents there. He is also under investigation in Georgia for trying to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state, as well as a New York investigation into hush money he allegedly paid adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

So Trump is correct in saying that investigations into his past behavior have been going on for a long time, but it is as yet undetermined why it is “absolutely outrageous,” as he claims. Perhaps the investigations are well founded.

Calling on Republicans to investigate alleged weaponization, however, could be seen by some as the weaponization of the legislative branch. Or, it could be proper oversight. The eventual results of the investigations will likely determine which is the case.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com