President Donald Trump called for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to be “put away” for saying the recent stories about Hunter Biden contain signs of Russian disinformation.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, Trump immediately went after former Vice President Joe Biden with the dubious reporting about his son’s laptop and his email exchanges with people connected to Burisma. Guest host Will Cain said nothing of how Fox News initially passed on the original story that the New York Post picked up due to credibility concerns; instead, he asked Trump for his response to those calling it a Russian disinformation campaign.

“It’s just crazy. I saw Shifty Schiff get up yesterday and say this is Russia,” Trump said. “He’s a sick man. He is so sick. We went through two and a half years of that, plus. This guy, he ought to be put away, or he ought to be, you know, something should happen with him.”

After that, Trump pointed to how Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe disputed Schiff’s view on the laptop controversy. After wailing against his political foes some more, Trump concluded his point by saying “Adam Schiff ought to be investigated for what he does.”

