The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh Brands Amy Coney Barrett a ‘DEI Hire’ After Latest Ruling Against Trump

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh went off on Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett for being a “DEI hire” who is horrible at her job shortly after the Supreme Court issued its decision in which Barrett ruled against President Donald Trump on the issue of birthright citizenship.

The Daily Wire pundit ripped Barrett and the court in a series of X posts.

“It turns out that Amy Coney Barrett is a DEI hire, little better than Ketanji Jackson. Terrible pick,” Walsh posted. “When’s the last time we had a Republican president who didn’t put a liberal justice on the court?”

That came a few minutes after he said everyone knew the court would rule against Trump, but that it didn’t make it any less of a “catastrophic decision.” Walsh said the court’s ruling that anyone born on American soil is automatically a U.S. citizen is “idiotic on its face” and “based on logic that nobody actually believes.”

Walsh then blasted SCOTUS for opening the “floodgates for foreign invaders to flock across our borders and spawn.”

He continued:

The only choice we have is to triple down on immigration enforcement. Militarize the border. Mass deportations. Round every illegal up. Don’t pull back when the lesbian activists start screeching about it. Use whatever force is necessary. There is no other option.

He shared his posts right after the Supreme Court ruled against Trump in a 6-3 ruling on Tuesday morning. Barrett sided with Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the majority opinion on upholding birthright citizenship.

“Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights— to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land,’” Roberts wrote. “We keep that promise today.”

Trump has argued that “birth tourism” — where foreigners travel to the USA to give birth to kids who automatically become American citizens — abused the system and went against the spirit of the law. Trump has said the Fourteenth Amendment aimed to ensure the kids of slaves became citizens, but that the amendment has morphed into a “great scam.”

The worst Supreme Court Justices of all time have all been women. That’s just a fact. Republican presidents should take the hint. https://t.co/hMHwMBVx5J — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 30, 2026

Walsh isn’t the only right-winger who has grown tired of Barrett, either.

Steve Bannon skewered Barrett on Monday, after she sided with the court’s liberal justices to block Trump’s ability to limit mail-in voting. Bannon called her out for routinely going against Trump — and he also called out the president’s advisers during his first term for allowing her to be nominated in the first place.

“Did anybody do any due Diligence here?” Bannon asked on his War Room show. “I know it was quite — behind the scenes — it was quite contentious before. But the right to life to crowd, hey, did you do your due diligence?”

Bannon later sarcastically called Barrett a “lovely pick” by Trump. Barrett was nominated and approved by Trump shortly before the 2020 election; she replaced longtime liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the high court.

But Barrett has gone against Trump on several key rulings in the years since then. Two prominent examples: Barrett ruled against Trump’s ability to cut billions in foreign aid last year, and she ruled against his tariffs this year.

Trump afterwards questioned why Barrett would “hurt our country so badly” by going against him.

Following Barrett’s ruling on Tuesday, Walsh said “the worst” Supreme Court justices have all been women. “Republican presidents should take the hint,” he said.

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