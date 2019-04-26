Trump Rages at Tom Steyer After His Impeachment Ad Runs on Fox & Friends

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump attacked liberal billionaire Tom Steyer after his ad pushing for impeachment aired on Fox & Friends this morning.

“Weirdo Tom Steyer, who didn’t have the ‘guts’ or money to run for President, is still trying to remain relevant by putting himself on ads begging for impeachment,” the president tweeted today. “He doesn’t mention the fact that mine is perhaps the most successful first 2 year presidency in history & NO C OR O!”

Weirdo Tom Steyer, who didn’t have the “guts” or money to run for President, is still trying to remain relevant by putting himself on ads begging for impeachment. He doesn’t mention the fact that mine is perhaps the most successful first 2 year presidency in history & NO C OR O! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2019

Steyer, who runs the anti-Trump Need to Impeach organization, spent $325,000 on the ad which has been broadcasted around the country on MSNBC, CNN, and Fox News.

“It’s all here: 10 detailed acts of obstruction of justice,” Steyer says in the clip while holding up a copy of the Mueller report. “Robert Mueller’s report lays out a road map for impeachment proceedings against this president, and challenges Congress to do its job. I’m Tom Steyer, and we can’t let this president destroy the public trust, break his oath of office and get away with it. Congress has to do its job and hold him accountable. Please call them at this number. Tell them to get going.”

This is the second time one of Steyer’s ads has triggered a Twitter response from the president. In 2017, Steyer aired another impeachment ad that Trump complained about.

Ah, one more! Left, Fox & Friends, 6:14 am (Steyer ad in DC, calls for Trump impeachment)

Right, Trump, 6:58 am https://t.co/y6P5sEwHYe pic.twitter.com/wGkTvJZ3Cn — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 27, 2017

Watch the ad above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com