Steph Ruhle Roasts Matt Schlapp: Your Wife Works For Someone Who Brags About ‘Grabbing a Woman’s Genitals?’

By Ken MeyerApr 26th, 2019, 9:14 am

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle went for the jugular on Friday when she smacked down Matt Schlapp for his defense of Donald Trump and attack on Joe Biden.

As Biden made his entrance into the 2020 race on Thursday, the American Conservative Union chairman got on Twitter and offered this rebuke of the former veep in response to Trump criticism.

Schlapp has drawn a lot of flak for somehow insinuating that Trump is so much better with women than Biden, even though the president has a huge list of controversies to his name in that department. Not the least prominent critic was Ruhle, who reminded Schlapp of a certain Access Hollywood tape where Trump bragged about touching women without consent and grabbing them by their privates.

