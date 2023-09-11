Trump Rages That His Legal Troubles Infringe Upon the ‘Rights’ of the ‘Vast Majority of the Country Whose Views and Opinions I Represent’

Former President Donald Trump claimed to represent the “views and opinions” of “the vast majority of the country” while raging about his legal troubles on Truth Social Monday.

“The many Biden Election Interference Cases against me, both Criminal and Civil, are Unconstitutional for many reasons, including the fact that delay for political reasons is a taking away of my RIGHTS, as well as the RIGHTS of a vast majority of the Country whose views and opinions I represent,” argued Trump.

“Think of it,” he urged his followers. “They could have filed these cases YEARS AGO, but waited until “campaign season” for maximum negative impact. Now I have two trials scheduled the day before most important SUPER TUESDAY. SCAM!”

Trump has been indicted four times this year. Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations have yielded two sets of federal charges against him, with one being for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and the other pertaining to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which culminated in the January 6 Capitol riot.

The former president also faces charges in New York for his alleged falsification of his business records to cover up his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels and in Georgia for his allegedly illegal efforts to secure its electoral votes after election day in 2020.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has also brought a civil trial against Trump for lying about the worth of various assets to benefit both himself and his company. Earlier this year, Trump was found to be liable for sexually assaulting and defaming ex-Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Trump did not win the popular vote in the 2016 or 2020 presidential elections, losing it by a little under 3 million votes in the former and just over 7 million votes in the latter. Trump has long claimed that he actually defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the popular vote as well as the Electoral College.

