President Donald Trump continued his offensive against Adam Schiff (D-CA) by telling reporters in the Oval Office that the House Intelligence Committee chairman isn’t fit to carry Mike Pompeo’s “blank strap” and that — absurdly — he should be charged with treason.

As Trump hosted Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, he was asked about the press conference Schiff gave with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to outline the impeachment inquiry against him. Trump has flung repeated accusations of treason at Schiff throughout the last few days, and on Wednesday, he once again complained about the congressman’s recent “parody” of his comments

“He should be forced to resign from Congress, Adam Schiff. He’s a lowlife. He should be forced to resign,” Trump said. “It was all fabricated. He should resign from office in disgrace. Frankly they should look at him for treason because he is making up the words of the President of the United States. Not only words, but the meaning and it’s a disgrace. It should not be allowed to happen.”

Trump continued to bash Schiff, noting how the congressman blasted Pompeo for the secretary of state’s refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas on the Ukraine scandal. To that point, the president eventually proclaimed “he couldn’t carry [Pompeo’s] blank strap.”

Judging by the context, its very likely Trump meant “jock strap” when he said “blank strap.”

Trump remarks come as he and his allies rail against impeachment, a Constitutional proceeding, by depicting it as a “coup” of the government.

Watch above, via CNN.

