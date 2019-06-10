Break up big tech?

During an interview on CNBC Monday morning, anchor Joe Kernen asked President Donald Trump about whether tech behemoths should be broken up.

“Do you think Facebook, and Google, and Amazon, are these companies too big now?” Kernen asked. “Do you think the antitrust scrutiny is warranted and do you think they should be broken up?”

The president took the opportunity to rant against the tech giants — and baselessly accused them of colluding with Democrats.

“Well I can tell you they discriminate against me,” Trump said. “You know, people talk about collusion. The real collusion is between the Democrats and these companies. ‘Cause they were so against me during my election run.

“Everybody said, if you don’t have them, you can’t win. Well, I won. And I’ll win again.”

