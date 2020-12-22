Trump Reportedly Fuming That Pence May Certify Loss to Biden, Considers It ‘Ultimate Betrayal’

President Donald Trump is raging against his allies who’ve abandoned his long-shot efforts of overturning the election, according to a new report. Vice President Mike Pence is described as one of the targets of Trump’s outrage due to his imminent constitutional duty when the 2020 Electoral College results appear before Congress.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports that Trump is seething at numerous people close to him while he “increasingly seeks comfort only in people who egg him on to overturn the election results.” The article asserts that Trump believes Pence isn’t doing enough to fight for him, and he is especially preoccupied about what will Pence do on January 6 when he presides over Congress as they officially recognize the 2020 results.

“Pence’s role on Jan. 6 has begun to loom large in Trump’s mind, according to people who’ve discussed the matter with him,” Swan reports. “Trump would view Pence performing his constitutional duty — and validating the election result — as the ultimate betrayal.”

The report goes on with further accounts of Trump lashing out at officials who won’t indulge his pushes to overturn the votes.

“At this point,” according to Swan’s sources, “if you’re not in the ‘use the Department of Homeland Security or the military to impound voting machines’ camp, the president considers you weak and beneath contempt.”

via CNN.

