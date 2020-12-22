Cenk Uygur blasted mainstream media figures who persist in describing Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a “master legislator” after she “nickel and dimed” the American people in a stimulus package that’s far worse than the bill that could have passed before the election.

In Uygur’s opinion, the primary reason Speaker Pelosi opted to delay passing a critical stimulus passed is simple: she was willing to sell out suffering Americans if it might harm President Donald Trump politically.

“Nancy Pelosi made a purely political calculation prior to the election,” he says, “and that calculation was to turn down a more robust relief package that was being proposed by the White House because she knew that there was a possibility that it would help Donald Trump’s chances of getting reelected. That’s what it was really about, and that’s the reason why she decided to reject that package and then immediately sign on to this skinny package that doesn’t give Americans the relief that they absolutely need.”

Uygur continued to point out that no one who noticed Speaker Pelosi’s shrinking demands for this relief bill could also believe she’s living up to her reputation as a savvy, hard-nosed negotiator.

“Pelosi started the negotiations at $3.4 trillion,” he says. “In the House, they passed the bill for $2.2 trillion. In new funding right now there’s only $480 billion, so she got at most 15 percent of what she originally wanted. Any reporter who calls her a ‘master legislator’ is not really a reporter – they’re just a really sad sycophant for people in power.”

Uygur’s co-host, Ana Kasparian, pulled no punches in labeling the $600 checks that many Americans are set to receive from the bill as “nickel and diming” people in need and wholly inadequate.

“Many Americans are in desperate need of financial relief right now, right away,” she says, “and to put out a $600, means-tested direct check at a time of absolute crisis is shameful. It’s embarrassing, it’s pathetic, and it’s what you can expect from feckless lawmakers and greedy Republicans who are only looking out for their corporate donors.”

