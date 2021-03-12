Trump Reportedly Hit on Mourners and Showed Photos of Naked Women While Visiting a Shiva

Contained within a sprawling new piece in the New Yorker about Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan District Attorney investigating Donald Trump, is an incredible anecdote from years ago revealing how the former president approaches mourning.

The anecdote involves Allen Weisselberg, the CFO of the Trump Organization who is reported to be under scrutiny by prosecutors, and who is prominently featured in the story. According to the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer, investigators appear to have their eyes on Weisselberg as a potential cooperator. “Allen Weisselberg knows where all the bodies are buried,” Mary Trump says in the piece.

But Jennifer Weisselberg, who was once married to Allen Weisselberg’s son Barry, expressed uncertainty that her former father-in-law would flip:

Jennifer described her former father-in-law as being in Trump’s thrall: “His whole worth is ‘Does Donald like me today?’ It’s his whole life, his core being. He’s obsessed. He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife.” Asked if Allen Weisselberg would flip under pressure, she said, “I don’t know. For Donald, it’s a business. But for Allen it’s a love affair.”

She also told Jane Mayer about a wild, if not surprising anecdote involving Trump, a shiva, and a yacht teeming with naked women:

Jennifer told me that she first met Trump before she was married, at Allen Weisselberg’s modest house, in Wantagh, on Long Island. That day, the Weisselberg family was sitting shivah, for Allen’s mother. Trump showed up in a limousine and blurted out, “This is where my C.F.O. lives? It’s embarrassing!” Then, Jennifer recalled, Trump showed various shivah attendees photographs of naked women with him on a yacht. “After that, he starts hitting on me,” she said. Jennifer claimed that Allen Weisselberg, instead of being offended on her behalf, humored his boss: “He didn’t stand up for me!” Asked about this, Weisselberg’s lawyer, Mary Mulligan, said, “No comment.”

Mayer does not report when exactly this occurred, except that it was sometime before 2004.

