Trump Reportedly Left Restaurant Without Paying Any Bills After Telling His Supporters ‘Food For Everyone!’

Former President Donald Trump reportedly left a restaurant within 10 minutes without paying for any food – after telling his supporters there, “Food for everyone!” on Tuesday.

Following his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse over his retention of government documents, Trump visited a restaurant full of his supporters in Little Havana, where he was greeted with chants of “USA!” and a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

CNN host Jake Tapper ordered his network to drop its live coverage of the visit following Trump’s warm welcome on Tuesday. However, it appears that the visit was short lived anyway.

According to a report from the Miami New Times, while Trump declared “Food for everyone!” during his visit to Versailles restaurant, “It turns out no one got anything. Not even a cafecito to-go.”

The newspaper cited “a knowledgeable source” who claimed Trump’s visit “totaled about 10 minutes, leaving no time for anyone to eat anything, much less place an order.”

In the past, Trump has treated people to food, famously serving a $5,500 feast to football players at the White House in 2019, which included McDonald’s Big Macs, Wendy’s burgers, and Domino’s pizza.

In February, Trump also told McDonald’s employees in Ohio that he would pay for food for the police and fire department.

“I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anybody in here,” he said at the time. “Most of the people that are in here, they’re gonna get a nice free meal.”

