Trump Reportedly Prepares Wild Pardon List: Jared Kushner, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Himself

With the pandemic continuing to devastate the country, and an attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by a massive group of his supporters, President Donald Trump is re-focusing his priorities — to concentrate on the list of people he plans to pardon.

According to Bloomberg, the president has been working on his list of those he will absolve on the last day of his term. As expected, the man himself is on that list. And some of the others are names one would expect. But there are a few curveballs, in what is a wild mix of potential clemency recipients.

The administration itself boasts a number of those being considered. Among the more prominent in this group, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, senior adviser Stephen Miller, and social media director Dan Scavino.

Then, there are the family members. Ivanka Trump is reported by Bloomberg to be up for consideration. As too is her husband, Jared Kushner. And Kimberly Guilfoyle, the longtime girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., is also a potential pardon recipient.

And then there are the celebrities. Rappers Lil’ Wayne and Kodak Black are among those being considered in that subset.

Scholars are divided on whether Trump can pardon himself. Even if he did so, it would not shield him from crimes on the state level — worth noting given that the attorneys general of New York and Manhattan respectively have open investigations on the president’s finances.

The pardon, however, could limit the president’s exposure relating to matters such as the siege on the Capitol carried out by his supporters. The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman reports the president was warned by White House counsel Pat Cipolline that he could have legal exposure stemming from the attack.

