Trump Reportedly Shouts at TV in Oval Office Dining Room While Eating Burgers with Pence

President Donald Trump spends his casual time with Vice President Mike Pence kicking back by shouting at the TV over plates of fast food, according to The Atlantic.

In a new report, which focused on the few members of Trump’s administration who have survived since the beginning, detailed the multiple times White House aides stepped into the Oval Office Dining Room to find Trump and Pence hanging out in front a spread of burgers and chicken — with the TV always on:

At the meals in the small dining room off the Oval Office, Trump keeps a big-screen TV tuned to cable news. Aides who have walked in have seen Trump yelling at the TV as he sits with Pence and their deputies over plates of chicken and cheeseburgers. When he sees something on the screen that he dislikes, Trump on occasion will interrupt the lunch and summon aides to discuss a response, people familiar with the lunches said.

Trump’s schedule was leaked several months ago and revealed that he spends a good chunk of his work day on “executive time,” which is often dedicated to watching Fox News or other networks. Like his cable news addiction, Trump’s love for burgers from McDonald’s and chicken from KFC is well documented.

In other details revealed about Trump and Pence’s relationship, sources told The Atlantic that Pence privately praised former White House economic adviser Gary Cohn after he warned the president that he may have to resign because of his Charlottesville comments calling white supremacists “some very fine people.” But the report states Pence did not vouch for Cohn when he threatened to resign to Trump inside an Oval Office meeting, choosing to instead tell Cohn “I’m proud of you” after the fact while behind closed doors.

Some people close to the vice president disputed this characterization of Pence’s comments about Trump’s Charlottesville response.

The story also reported that Pence gave Trump his full blessing to send the world ” a powerful message” by dismantling NAFTA, despite previously praising the trade deal during his time as an Indiana lawmaker.

