Trump Rage-Posts Through Arizona and Nevada Vote Counts: ‘A NEW ELECTION MUST BE CALLED FOR IMMEDIATELY!’

Former President Donald Trump went bonkers on his social media platform Truth Social on Friday night as election workers in Arizona and Nevada tallied ballots.

The states are the epicenters of key U.S. Senate races featuring Trump-endorsed Republican candidates. Earlier in the evening, the Arizona race was called for Sen. Mark Kelly (D), who defeated first-time candidate Blake Masters (R)

Meanwhile in Nevada, Trump-backed Adam Laxalt (R) held a slight lead over Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D), though thousands of votes that are expected to benefit Cortez Masto have yet to be counted.

“Idiot, and possibly corrupt, officials have lost control of the tainted Election in Arizona,” Trump wrote. “MACHINES BROKEN IN REPUBLICAN AREAS. A NEW ELECTION MUST BE CALLED FOR IMMEDIATELY!”

Trump also lashed out at the vote-tallying in Nevada, where Cortez Masto’s hopes for reelection largely hinge on racking up more votes in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas and its suburbs. In doing so, Trump also slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY):

Now they’re finding all sorts of Ballots in Clark County, Nevada. They are pulling out all stops to steal the Election from Adam Laxalt. Mitch McConnell, the Republicans Broken Down Senate Leader, does nothing about this. He’s too busy spending vast amounts of money on bad Senator Lisa M of Alaska, when Kelly S is FAR better. Should have fought and stopped the steal in 2020. Gave Dems 4 Trillion Dollars, never used Debt Ceiling. He is the WORST!

In his post, Trump blasted Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who is currently in a tight race with fellow Republican and challenger Kelly Tshibaka. Trump referred to Tshibaka as “Kelly S,” which suggests the former president is under the impression “Tshibaka” – pronounced “Shi-baka” – begins with the letter S.

