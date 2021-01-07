Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, said that President Donald Trump banned him from the White House grounds on Wednesday.

Short said the ban was retaliation for advising the vice president, who announced on Wednesday that he was not empowered by the Constitution to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Pence announced earlier Wednesday that, despite intense pressure from Trump, he would fulfill his constitutional duties and certify the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Bloomberg first reported that Marc Short had been banned from the White House. Short confirmed to RealClearPolitics reporter Phillip Wegmann that he was not being allowed back into the White House.

“He’s blaming me for advice to VP,” Short told Wegmann.

CONFIRMED: Short tells me he is not allowed back on White House grounds: “He’s blaming me for advice to VP.” https://t.co/EnfYIidVMF — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 7, 2021

Whether Trump will turn his ire towards Pence remains to be seen. He will not be able to do so on Twitter during the Electoral College vote, however, since his account has been locked for 12 hours for inciting and encouraging the violent mob that stormed the Capitol.

