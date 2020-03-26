Critics rolled their eyes at how President Donald Trump got on Twitter Wednesday night to celebrate the Senate’s unanimous passing of $2 trillion stimulus package to provide economic relief from the coronavirus.

“96-0 in the United States Senate. Congratulations AMERICA!” Trump proclaimed.

96-0 in the United States Senate. Congratulations AMERICA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2020

While there is ongoing debate about whether the package will do more to help corporations and businesses rather than individual Americans, the hope is that Congress’ bailout will lessen the financial hardships caused by the pandemic. Even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average had a major jump this week as Trump pushed for a quick return to economic normalcy, America is still embroiled in a crisis that brought the country to a grinding halt, caused mass unemployment, and resulted in the health care system being pushed to the brink while thousands of people contend with a lethal disease.

As such, critics found it tone-deaf for Trump to be celebrating on Twitter when the crisis is far from over.

Over 1,000 people have died in the United States, the stock market is in chaos, Covid-19 cases are doubling every day in America, and Trump tweets “Congratulations America” because that’s how low IQ the POTUS is. — James Kosur (@JamesKosur) March 26, 2020

What can you even say https://t.co/0gAUy6bqA0 — Wells Dunbar🤦🏻 (@WellsDunbar) March 26, 2020

Anyone else just have their breath taken away by these jobless numbers?? 3.3 million. And we’re still climbing our way to more. We haven’t even reached the tipping point. Meanwhile Trump: congratulations America. — Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) March 26, 2020

Probably not the time to be taking a victory lap, considering the whole pandemic thing is still ongoing……… https://t.co/AIui5B6arZ — Kimberly Graham For US Senate (IA) (@KimberlyforIowa) March 26, 2020

It’s one in the morning, it’s the middle of a pandemic, people are dying, hospitals are overloaded, the economy has collapsed, and the President of the United States just tweeted “Congratulations AMERICA!” Fuck this guy. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 26, 2020

My cousin’s husband is in intensive care with #coronavirus. She hasn’t even seen him since Sunday because the hospital can’t let anyone else in. w00t https://t.co/FamM6zK8CR — Charlie O’Donnell (@ceonyc) March 26, 2020

The tone of this tweet is so wildly inappropriate it almost makes me think we need another round of Trump-as-supervillain tweet readings by Mark Hamill (as The Joker) https://t.co/SshK8rcaY1 — Seth Abramson (@🏠) (@SethAbramson) March 26, 2020

What the hell is this? https://t.co/8AVJQ5jfTH — Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) March 26, 2020

Congratulations America, welcome to socialism for big corporations. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 26, 2020

Congratulations America! This is the refrigerator truck the emergency room in Elmhurst, Queens just got to store the Coronavirus bodies. pic.twitter.com/1IpUNnCcR4 — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 26, 2020

WOW!! Trump team failed to follow NSC’s pandemic playbook “It is not clear if the administration’s failure to follow the NSC playbook was the result of an oversight or a deliberate decision to follow a different course.” #CongratulationsAmerica https://t.co/4JBovaCxhR — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 26, 2020

