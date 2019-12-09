FBI Director Chris Wray: It Was Not Unfair for Bureau to Investigate Trump Campaign

FBI Director Christopher Wray sat down with ABC News, where he defended the work of his agency and said implicitly that the FBI was right to open an investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign.

“I think it’s important that the inspector general found that, in this particular instance, the investigation was opened with appropriate predication and authorization,” Wray told ABC’s Pierre Thomas.

According to ABC News, when Wray was asked if he thought that Trump’s campaign was unfairly targeted by federal authorities, he simply responded “I do not.”

“What’s the biggest takeaway from the report?” Thomas asked.

Wray said there were a number of takeaway but stressed there was no “political bias or improper motivations impacting the opening of the investigation.” He also noted there were a number of failures in process that “fell short of the standard of conduct” which he and FBI leadership will address.

Wray also denounced anyone characterizing the FBI’s agents and employees as part of a ‘Deep State.’

“I think that’s the kind of label that’s a disservice to the men and women who work at the FBI who I think tackle their jobs with professionalism, with rigor, with objectivity, with courage,” he said. “So that’s not a term I would ever use to describe our work force and I think it’s an affront to them.”

