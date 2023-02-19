Trump Salutes New Michigan GOP Chair He Opposed: ‘Congratulations to Kristina Karamo, a Powerful and Fearless Election Denier’

Former President Donald Trump gave a shoutout to the newly-selected head of the Michigan GOP despite not supporting her bid for the post.

In a post to his Truth Social platform Sunday, Trump lauded Kristina Karamo — who beat out his preferred candidate, Matt DePerno, to win the job.

“Congratulations to Kristina Karamo, a powerful and fearless Election Denier, in winning the Chair of the GOP in Michigan,” Trump wrote. “If Republicans (and others!) would speak the truth about the Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, like FoxNews should, but doesn’t, they would be far better off. The New York Times stated that “This cements the Party’s takeover by Trump loyalists.” I don’t call them loyalists, I call them GREAT AMERICAN PATRIOTS!!!”

Karamo’s extremist views have drawn increased scrutiny in the hours after she defeated DePerna by a 58-42 margin at the state’s GOP convention on Saturday. CNN’s KFile team uncovered comments from Karano during a 2020 podcast in which she called abortion a “satanic practice” and claimed “demonic possession” is real.

“If a person has demonic possession — I know it’s gonna sound really crazy to me saying that for some people, thinking like what?!” said Karamo. “But having intimate relationships with people who are demonically possessed or oppressed — I strongly believe that a person opens themselves up to possession. Demonic possession is real.”

Also, as Trump pointed out approvingly, Karamo is an election denier who has frequently pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote.

