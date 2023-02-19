Trump Trashes New York Post, Fox News, WSJ, Karl Rove, Salena Zito In Burst of DeSantis Rage

Donald Trump unleashed a rage fit Sunday over an article at the New York Post about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and roped in Fox News and Wall Street Journal while he was at it. Oh, and Karl Rove. Also Paul Ryan. And he even managed to bring up Social Security and Medicare.

Trump’s ire was primarily directed at journalist Salena Zito for her Saturday article at the Post profiling the ex-president’s number one but as-yet unannounced 2024 competitor — who outperformed Trump in Florida to the irritation and conspiracy-minded irritation of MyPillow CEO and bosom Trump companion Mike Lindell.

“In writer Salena Zito’s Fake News ‘puff piece’ about DeSantis, which supposedly appeared in the dying New York Post, which is way down in readership just like FoxNews(sic) is way down in Ratings(sic), why doesn’t she mention that he wants to cut Social Security & Medicare, loves losers like Jeb Bush, Paul Ryan, and Karl Rove, and it(sic) getting CLOBBERED in the polls by me,” Trump erroneously raged in Truth Social post.

“DeSantis is a RINO who is trying to hide his past. I don’t read the New York Post anymore. It has become Fake News, just like Fox & WSJ!” he insisted, packaging the Rupert Murdoch outlets all together.

Trump has been unleashing hell on DeSantis somewhat impotently for weeks, failing to provoke the governor into taking the bait. That dynamic has resulted in Trump taking it way past 11 and throwing everything but the kitchen sink or an even remotely interesting nickname at Florida’s chief executive and 2o24’s chief GOP contender to take the nomination from the still-stewing 2020 loser.

