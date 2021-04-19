Former President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity for the full hour on Monday night, and the issue of vaccine hesitancy among his supporters came up.

Trump talked up how the U.S. is “saving tens of millions of people with the vaccine” and took a shot at Pfizer, saying they’re “in with the FDA,” before knocking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause.

The former president then mentioned in passing, “You know, they all want me to do a commercial because a lot of our people don’t want to take the vaccine. I don’t know what that is exactly, Republican, I don’t know what it is.”

“You encourage people to take it,” Hannity said.

“I encourage people to take it. I do,” Trump responded. “I had it and I took it.”

“They want me to do a commercial saying take the vaccine,” he continued. “And they think that’s very important and I’d certainly do it.”

The former president said he then “called them” to ask about the J&J vaccine pause, citing a reported six cases of serious blood clots in the millions of people who have gotten the ond-dose vaccine.

He called it “the worst thing they could have done from a public relations standpoint.”

“They want me to do a commercial, some commercial, and then they do this pause.”

There’s been a lot of talk about vaccine hesitancy among Republican men and Trump supporters, and there have been calls for Trump himself to be more outspoken encouraging people to take the vaccines. Last month on Fox News he said he would recommend people get vaccinated, but if he really has been approached to do a PSA, that has yet to materialize.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

