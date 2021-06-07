President Donald Trump said he would consider tapping Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as his running mate if he ran again in 2024.

“Sure I would,” Trump said when asked by Fox Business host Stuart Varney in a Monday interview. “But, you know, there are numerous people that are great. I would certainly consider Ron. I was at the beginning of Ron. I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn’t know and my endorsement helped him tremendously and I know him very well. He’s a great guy.”

“We have other great people, I mean you look at some of the people, the Republican people, that have done a great job with states,” he added.

Selecting DeSantis would of course require Trump to dump his former vice president (you can’t have two running mates). Trump and Mike Pence have enjoyed a chilly relationship since a mob of Trump supporters sought to hang him over his refusal to try and overturn the 2020 election they lost to President Joe Biden.

Varney asked if Trump is, in addition to considering a run in 2024, weighing whether to run for congress in 2022. Trump called that possibility “highly unlikely.” He noted there’s a “whole theory” behind the push to have him run in 2022, perhaps referring to the massive sigh of relief that taking him out of the running in 2024 would prompt from Mitch McConnell.

Early polls for the 2024 presidential race have mostly crowned DeSantis as the second choice among Republican voters — second to Trump.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

