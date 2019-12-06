President Donald Trump spoke to the press during a small business roundtable and talked about how toilets don’t work and have to be flushed too many times.

“We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms,” Trump said Friday. “You turn the faucet on … and you don’t get any water. They take a shower and water comes dripping out.”

“People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once. … They end up using more water. So EPA is looking at that,” he continued.

“You have many states where you have so many states that it comes down – it’s called rain – they don’t know what they can do with it. So we’re looking at opening up that,” he continued.

During the roundtable, Trump again complained about energy efficient lightbulbs which he has previously claimed made him look like he has bright orange skin.

“They got rid of the lightbulb that people got used to … I hate to say it, it doesn’t make you look as good. Of course, being a vain person that’s very important to me,” he joked.

Trump jokes that environmentally friendly lightbulbs “gives you an orange look.” “I hate to say it, it doesn’t make you look as good. Of course, being a vain person that’s very important to me.”pic.twitter.com/R0p1baWKdY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 6, 2019



“It gives you an orange look, I don’t want an orange look. … so we’ll have to change those bulbs,” he continued.

Watch above, via The Washington Post.

