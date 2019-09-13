President Donald Trump complained during a speech to Republicans that his skin often appears orange-tinted because of energy-efficient lightbulbs.

“People said what is with the lightbulb? Here is a story. I looked at it. The bulb we are being forced to use, number one, to me, most importantly, the light’s no good I always look orange, and so do you. The light is the worst,” Trump said.

Trump made the claim during a meandering speech to congressional Republicans Thursday night at a Baltimore retreat – the same time as the 2020 Democratic primary debate.

“Number two, it is many times more expensive than that old incandescent bulb that worked very well, and very importantly, I don’t know if you know this, they have warnings. If it breaks, it is considered a hazardous waste. — Waste site. It has gases inside. Read what they say. If it breaks, bring it to your local whatever, have it wrapped — what are we doing?” he continued.

Trump appears to be referring to fluorescent light bulbs, which can be dangerous if broken because they contain mercury. The bulbs are currently being supplanted by even-more-efficient LED bulbs.

“Frankly, the light is not as good,” Trump continued. “We are going to sell that, but we are going to sell incandescent bulbs, and people are happy, it has been amazing.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com