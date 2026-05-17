Hollywood Star Accuses Trump and Netanyahu of Having a ‘Big Balls’ Problem Where They Think ‘My C*ck Is Bigger Than Yours’

Actor Javier Bardem argued President Donald Trump has the same “problem” as Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: He suffers from “big balls,” which leads to him and the others exhibiting “toxic” male behavior.

The “No Country for Old Men” star shared his political analysis while speaking to reporters at the Cannes Film Festival in Southern France on Sunday.

“The big balls man saying ‘my c*ck is bigger than yours and I’m going to bomb the sh*t out of you is a f*cking male toxic behavior that is creating thousands of dead people.”

Javier Bardem speaks out in #Cannes on toxic masculinity: "That problem also goes to Trump, Putin and Netanyahu… the big balls man saying 'my cock is bigger than yours and I'm going to bomb the shit out of you' is a f*cking male toxic behavior that is creating thousands of… pic.twitter.com/A9Q30HzNJt — Variety (@Variety) May 17, 2026

Bardem has criticized Israel multiple times in the past few years over the war in Gaza. He wore a pro-Palestine pin to the Oscars earlier this year and declared “No to war, and free Palestine” when he stepped to the microphone at the ceremony. He also wore a big pin that said “No a la guerra,” or “no to war” in Spanish.

He made those fashion choices a few weeks after Israeli and U.S. strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and started the Iran war.

Bardem on Sunday told reporters it was a “fact” that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, even after the war ended last year.

“You can fight against it, you can try to justify it, explain it. That is a fact. You can be against it, or you can justify it,” Bardem said. “If you justify it with your silence or with your support, you are pro-genocide. Those are facts, for me.”

He has previously said that while the Hamas terror attack on October 7, 2023 was “atrocious” and “reprehensible,” it did “not justify this massive punishment that the Palestinian population is suffering.”

Bardem also spoke out against the $111 billion Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery merger on Sunday, saying it signaled there is an “increasingly monopoly in the world of information.”

Watch his comments above via Variety.

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