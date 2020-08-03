President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that the United States should get a cut of the proposed TikTok sale to Microsoft because they cleared the purchase — “making it possible for this deal to happen.”

Speaking with the White House press pool, Trump noted a conversation he had with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella regarding the company’s desire to buy TikTok from the current Chinese owner, ByteDance Ltd.

“I said, ‘Look it can’t be controlled for security reasons by China,'” Trump said. “Here’s the deal, I don’t mind whether it’s Microsoft or somebody else — a big company, a secure company, a very American company buy it.”

The news follows Trump’s previous announcement that he is planning to ban TikTok in the United States, citing privacy and security concerns regarding the Chinese-owned app.

“My personal opinion was you probably better off buying the whole thing rather buying than 30 percent of it,” he added. “I did say that if you buy it, whatever the price is, that goes to whoever owns it, because I guess it’s China, essentially. But more than anything else, I said a very substantial portion is gonna have to come into the Treasury of the United States because we’re making it possible for this deal to happen.”

Trump explained that TikTok would be out of business in the United States by the time that Microsoft will be able to purchase it, so the company would not have the rights to the popular social media app unless granted by the government.

“It’s a little bit like the landlord-tenant. Without a lease, the tenant has nothing, so they pay what’s called key money or they pay something but the United States should be reimbursed or should be paid a substantial amount of money because without the United States they don’t have anything,” he added. “I think we’re going to have maybe a deal is going to be made. It is a great asset. It’s a great asset. But it’s not a great asset in the United States unless they have the approval of the United States.”

