Trump Mocks Political Rivals in Social Media Flurry, Including Pic of Gavin Newsom in a Mental Asylum

President Donald Trump digitally whacked a number of familiar political rivals on Sunday during a social media posting spree that included posting a picture of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) looking terrified inside a mental institution.

The president shared that post — and several others — on his Truth Social platform. Newsom — whom Trump often calls “Newscum” — is surrounded by the president’s name while huddled in a padded room in the fake picture:

Trump had similar posts in store for other foes as well. He bashed Illinois Gov. JB Pritzer (D) and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) in another post that was titled “Dumb and Dumber: The Illinois Government.” The picture was an obvious parody of the 1994 flick “Dumb and Dumber,” and showed a sweaty and red-faced Pritzker wagging his tongue alongside Johnson.

Both Dems ripped the president for his crackdown on crime and illegal immigration last year, with Pritzker comparing ICE raids to Nazi Germany. More recently, the governor said Trump “set the tone” for political violence in the U.S. – 10 days after he was targeted in another assassination attempt.

Trump also had a post for House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). Trump’s picture of “Low IQ” Jeffries showed the congressman in a white suite and gold chain holding a fistful of dollars while a trash-filled New York was wrecked by gun violence and burning buildings around him.

That post followed the president recently saying Jeffries should be booted from Congress; Trump was upset with Jeffries branding the Supreme Court “illegitimate” for ruling race-based gerrymandering violates the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Trump also posted the following meme making fun of ex-President Barack Obama. The meme showed Obama — mimicking an old Drake meme that has made the rounds on social media — being upset at a mostly-Republican map of the South; the meme said Obama viewed it as “Jim Crow 2.0,” but then was happy at a mostly-Democrat map of the North, which was captioned “democracy.”

Like Jeffries, Obama criticized the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that overturned a majority-Black district in Louisiana.

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