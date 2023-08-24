Trump Set to Have Mugshot Taken When He Surrenders in Georgia (UPDATES)

Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia on Thursday after working out a bond agreement of $200,000. As promised by Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, his appearance in court will be filmed and his mugshot will be released to the public.

Hours before his arrest, Trump posted on Truth Social that his arrest was scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET) and continued to push his claim that the 2020 election was “RIGGED AND STOLLEN.”

This is Trump’s fourth indictment, his second on the state level, and he has so far been able to avoid having a mugshot taken. Various reasons have been given for that, the most prominent one being that he’s one of the most recognizable people in the world, and mugshots are used by law enforcement to have an identifying photo of a crime suspect. But Fulton County officials are maintaining that Trump, along with his co-defendants, will be treated like any other suspect showing up for surrender, and that includes fingerprinting and mugshots.

Trump was indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis along with 18 co-defendants on state charges related to his alleged attempt to manipulate 2020 election results in Georgia. In a down-to-the-wire shakeup, Trump’s legal team made some changes; criminal defense attorney Steve Sadow will now represent the former president, and it’s reported that his current lawyer Drew Findling may be out. He has also retained Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg in Atlanta.

The former president and his allies are accused of taking illegal actions in an effort to overturn his election loss in the state. The 98-page indictment states:

Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.

Willis added at a news conference the night she handed down the indictment:

The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result.

The number of defendants participating in the scheme amounted to an alleged conspiracy, and among the charges against each of them are RICO charges, which are often used to prosecute members of organized crime. A Washington Post explainer states that the charges in Trump’s case encompass “conspiracy to defraud the state, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, computer theft and dozens of others.”

Several of Trump’s co-defendants have also surrendered at the Fulton County Jail this week, including his lawyer and advisor Rudy Giuliani, campaign lawyer John Eastman, “fake elector” architect and campaign lawyer Kenneth Cheseboro, lawyer Jenna Ellis, and campaign lawyer Sidney Powell. Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark both tried to delay their arrests but were denied.

So far, all the co-defendants who have spoken out in public have proclaimed innocence, some claiming that they were just doing their jobs as Trump’s advisors and lawyers, and some claiming the right to question the results of an election. The latter is an argument Trump and his supporters are citing for the federal charges in his third indictment, also related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. There has been no evidence of election fraud related to the 2020 election, but Trump and his base continue to push such claims.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com