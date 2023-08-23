Mugshot of Former Trump Attorney John Eastman Released by Sheriff’s Office

The mugshot of attorney John Eastman — who is accused of aiding former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election — was released on Tuesday after he was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

According to local reports, Eastman spent several hours in the county jail before he was released on a $100,000 bond.

“I am here today to surrender to an indictment that should never have been brought,” declared Eastman in a statement upon surrendering to law enforcement. “It represents a crossing of the Rubicon for our country, implicating the fundamental First Amendment right to petition the government for redress of grievances. As troubling, it targets attorneys for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients, something attorneys are ethically bound to provide.”

Eastman warned that “the attempt to criminalize our rights to such redress with this indictment will have – and is already having – profound consequences for our system of justice,” and said his legal team would “vigorously contest every count of the indictment in which I am named, and also every count in which others are named, for which my knowledge of the relevant facts, law, and constitutional provisions may prove helpful.”

He concluded, “I am confident that, when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated.”

Another one of Trump’s co-defendants, Scott Hall, also surrendered to Fulton County on Tuesday and had his mugshot released.

Trump has publicly stated that he intends to surrender himself on Thursday. His bail has been set at $200,000.

Meanwhile, a motion from former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to delay his own surrender was rejected by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday.

