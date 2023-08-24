Trump Speaks After Arrest: ‘I Did Nothing Wrong’

Former President Donald Trump told reporters he “did nothing wrong” after being arrested and booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Following his release on bond, Trump told reporters, “It’s a very sad day for America. This should never happen. If you challenge an election, you should be able to challenge an election.”

He continued:

I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to do that. As you know, you have many people that you’ve been watching over the years doing the same thing, whether it’s Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams or many others. When you have that great freedom to challenge, you have to be able to otherwise you can have very dishonest elections. What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong, I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it. I’ve never had such support, and that goes with the other ones too. What they’re doing is election interference. They’re trying to interfere with an election. There’s never been anything like it in our country before. This is their way of campaigning, and this is one instance, but you have three other instances. It’s election interference. So I want to thank you for being here. We did nothing wrong at all, and we have every right, every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest, that we think is very dishonest. So thank you all very much and I’ll see you very soon.

Trump was indicted on 13 counts in Georgia this month, including violation of the Georgia RICO Act. Several of Trump’s current and former associates were also charged, including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com