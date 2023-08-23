Rudy Giuliani, the famed and feared U.S. attorney who went from prosecuting organized crime to serving as an internationally renowned mayor of New York City, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday in Georgia after being indicted on RICO charges over attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Giuliani’s fall from grace was punctuated by a mugshot taken at Fulton County Jail:

According to MSNBC, Giuliani has retained John Esposito as his lawyer and local counsel Brian Tevis. It has been widely reported that Giuliani is going through serious financial troubles related to his legal bills.

Giuliani, a top advisor and lawyer to former President Donald Trump, defended himself to the press before boarding the plane that took him from his home in New York City to Georgia, saying: “I am fighting for justice. I have been from the first moment I represented Donald Trump, and as a man who has now been proven innocent several times.”

Other defendants from Trump’s legal team turned themselves in on Wednesday, including Jenna Ellis and Sydney Powell. Their mugshots were also released:

Trump is expected to turn himself in and have his mugshot taken on Thursday, with a bail agreement of $200,000.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and his 18 co-defendants a deadline of August 25 to turn themselves in to the Fulton County Jail. Already booked and out on bail are Trump lawyer John Eastman and Scott Hall, another one of the 18 co-defendants who is also a bail bondsman. Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, tried to delay his surrender but failed. Ellis and Kenneth Cheseboro, who was allegedly responsible for the “fake elector” scheme, are also both out on bail after $100,000 bond agreements.

Trump and his co-defendants have been charged with allegedly hatching a scheme to overturn Georgia’s election results in 2020.

