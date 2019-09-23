comScore

Trump Shares Video Trolling Romney Over 2012 Loss After Senator Calls on WH to Release Whistleblower Complaint

By Josh FeldmanSep 23rd, 2019, 9:19 pm

President Donald Trump tonight re-shared a Twitter video trolling Senator Mitt Romney after his new comments expressing concern about the president’s Ukraine call.

Yesterday Romney said if Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, “it would be troubling in the extreme.”

Today Romney said that the whistleblower complaint should be made available to Congress:

Romney’s remarks got some attention tonight and the president responded by sharing a video contrasting Romney’s 2012 loss with his own 2016 win:

The video was first shared by Trump in April in response to Romney saying he was “sickened” by the conduct revealed in the Mueller report.

It’s unclear what specifically set off Trump sharing the video again, but it’s worth noting that Lou Dobbs ended his show tonight teeing off on Romney:

