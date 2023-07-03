Trump Showed Docs to People at Mar-a-Lago’s Dining Room Patio Claims Former White House Press Secretary

Stephanie Grisham revealed that she witnessed her former boss, former President Donald Trump, show classified documents to people at his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago.

Grisham served as both Communications Director and Press Secretary under the Trump administration and appeared Saturday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports, and was asked to comment on Trump’s second indictment surrounding his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Witt: Look, you know, Donald Trump, is it plausible Trump was showing classified documents to people in private meetings?

Grisham: The short answer is yes. I watched him show documents to people at Mar a Lago on the dining room patio. So he has no respect for classified information. Never did. You know, listening to that exchange every time, it just makes me so angry. He he talks specifically that he should have declassified it, but he didn’t. So there, I think, is proof. I believe also there’s a portion of that audio where he says, you know, this is off the record. And I know Donald Trump knows the rules of reporters and he knows if it needs to be off the record that they can’t talk about it. So I think he was covering himself in that regard. And, you know, I was thinking about this earlier. I just want to say to your viewers, I don’t think people understand how hard it is to get your your classified permission. I remember when I was going through it to get get all of mine. I got held up because of a $13 kindercare bill that I did not know about, and so I couldn’t get it. They go through everything about it. It’s very difficult to get a security clearance. And I think people, you know, they miss that in the weeds, obviously. But to be showing it to people who haven’t gone through the extreme vetting that you go through to get a clearance, it’s you know, it’s a disservice to the country, but it also puts people in danger potentially.

Witt: How high was your security clearance? And I’ve got to think, given that you get held up for a $13, whatever it was, I mean, that’s got to be almost offensive. The Donald Trump goes around and shows it very liberally to people.

Grisham: It is. And it’s you know, of course, it’s offensive to me. Sure. But again, there are sources and methods out there that could be put in danger. I think that, you know, I can’t stress enough how by being so loose with this stuff, he’s he’s potentially putting people in danger. And yeah, I had a top security clearance and it’s very, very hard to obtain. So it’s very important and it’s vital to our country and our national security. The only people with these clearances have access to any of these documents.