WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Calls Impeachment Inquiry ‘Mob Lynching’

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham spoke with Fox News host Jesse Watters on his show, where she called the investigation of President Donald Trump a “mob lynching.”

“What is happening on the Hill with this farce of an impeachment hearings, it is a mob lynching type of situation,” Grisham said.

Grisham spoke on Watters’ World Saturday following an opening segment where Watters excused Trump calling the impeachment inquiry a “lynching” because Democratic politicians used similar language in the past.

Grisham also defended Trump calling Republicans who don’t support him “human scum” by saying Rep. Maxine Waters called Trump officials scum.

“There is strong language everywhere because there is a big partisan divide,” Grisham argued.

“But there are people of inside of his government actively working against him, which means they are actively working against the American people,” Grisham said of “Never Trumpers.” “That is the act of a scumbag.”

“If these people don’t want to work in administration, don’t work there,” Watters said, agreeing. “Don’t work against a democratically elected president from the inside and leak and malign people to the press and try to take out other people who are working even harder for the president than you are.”

The press secretary also trashed journalists during her appearance, saying “they want to shine sunlight and spotlights into the darkest corners of government but they are letting all these impeachment inquiries and hearings happen behind closed doors,” she said.

“That’s why the president says that fake news is the enemy of the people,” Watters said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

