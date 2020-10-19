President Donald Trump decided to get personal again as he tweeted out a new series of insulting slams against Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The president began by complaining about Fauci’s interview with 60 Minutes, in which the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director critiqued the White House’s recent Covid-19 super-spreader event, rejected his inclusion in a Trump campaign ad, and claimed that the White House has been restricting his media availability.

Dr. Tony Fauci says we don’t allow him to do television, and yet I saw him last night on 60 Minutes, and he seems to get more airtime than anybody since the late, great, Bob Hope. All I ask of Tony is that he make better decisions. He said “no masks & let China in”. Also, Bad arm!

After that, Trump continued pouring salt on the wound by harping some more over Fauci’s botched pitch at the MLB season-opener — which is not the first time the president has mocked Fauci’s prowess on the diamond.

“P.S. Tony should stop wearing the Washington Nationals’ Mask for two reasons,” Trump said. “Number one, it is not up to the high standards that he should be exposing. Number two, it keeps reminding me that Tony threw out perhaps the worst first pitch in the history of Baseball!

Trump’s tweets follow a campaign call in which he pronounced Fauci a “disaster” while railing against him and other health officials he called “idiots.” Trump also openly mused about the possibility of firing the infectious disease expert.

