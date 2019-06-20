Despite the ominous tenor of his statement earlier Thursday about how Iran “made a very big mistake,” it seems President Donald Trump is willing to accept the idea that the shooting down of American drone was an accident.

While taking questions from the Oval Office on Thursday alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump repeatedly said “you’ll soon find out” when asked if America would retaliate following an Iranian surface-to-air missile hitting a U.S. drone flying over international waters. Eventually, Trump went into a strange tangent about how “probably Iran made a mistake.”

“I would imagine it was a general or somebody that made a mistake in shooting that drone down. Fortunately, it was unarmed. There was no man in it…Would have made a big difference,” Trump said. “I have a feeling: I may be wrong, and I may be right, but I’m right a lot. I have a feeling it was a mistake made by somebody who shouldn’t have been doing what they did. I think they made a mistake. Not just the country made a mistake, but somebody under command of the country made a mistake.”

When reporters asked him to clarify if he thought the attack wasn’t intentional, Trump answered: “I find it hard to believe it was intentional if you want to know the truth.”

“It could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it,” Trump said. “We’ll be able to report back, and you will understand exactly what happened, but it was a very foolish move.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

