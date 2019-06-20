comScore

Roy Moore Reportedly Set to Announce Senate Run Despite Trump Saying He ‘Cannot Win’

By Connor MannionJun 20th, 2019, 1:31 pm

Alabama Republican and former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore is expected to announce a run for Senate in 2020 despite objections from other Republicans and President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press reported that people with direct knowledge of Moore’s thinking say they expect him to jump into the 2020 race Thursday, but caution he could still decide last minute not to run.

Moore famously lost a 2017 special election that sent Democrat Doug Jones to the Senate to take over Jeff Sessions‘ vacated seat.

During the 2017 race, Moore was accused of molesting teenaged girls, including one woman who said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 14. Moore has denied the allegations.

Republicans see retaking the Alabama seat as a top priority in 2020, as Jones is considered one of the most endangered incumbent Democrats. Trump himself has said Moore “cannot win” an election in Alabama.

Before his failed run, Moore was twice elected as the state’s chief justice but was kicked out of office two separate times after a judicial ethics panel said he defied federal court orders.

[Image via Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images]

