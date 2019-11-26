comScore

Trump Suggests Military Aid Withheld Over ‘Corruption’ in Freewheeling Twitter Rant

By Ken MeyerNov 26th, 2019, 11:00 am

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump unleashed a flurry of angry tweets about Don McGahn’s upcoming testimony while claiming he’d “love to have Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, Mick Mulvaney” speak before the impeachment inquiry.

A federal judge ruled on Monday that McGahn, former White House counsel to Trump, must testify before the House Judiciary Committee despite the White House’s attempts to block him. McGahn was a major figure of interest in Robert Mueller’s investigation on Trump. The special counsel reported that the president ordered McGahn fire Mueller and then publicly change his story about it, which McGahn refused to do.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: