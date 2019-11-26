President Donald Trump unleashed a flurry of angry tweets about Don McGahn’s upcoming testimony while claiming he’d “love to have Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, Mick Mulvaney” speak before the impeachment inquiry.

The D.C. Wolves and Fake News Media are reading far too much into people being forced by Courts to testify before Congress. I am fighting for future Presidents and the Office of the President. Other than that, I would actually like people to testify. Don McGahn’s respected…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2019

…love to have Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, Mick Mulvaney and many others testify about the phony Impeachment Hoax. It is a Democrat Scam that is going nowhere but, future Presidents should in no way be compromised. What has happened to me should never happen to another President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2019

A federal judge ruled on Monday that McGahn, former White House counsel to Trump, must testify before the House Judiciary Committee despite the White House’s attempts to block him. McGahn was a major figure of interest in Robert Mueller’s investigation on Trump. The special counsel reported that the president ordered McGahn fire Mueller and then publicly change his story about it, which McGahn refused to do.

