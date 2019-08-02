Amid the heated rhetorical battle between President Donald Trump and Rep. Elijah Cummings, reports surfaced yesterday that home of the Baltimore-based Congressman was burglarized over the weekend. On Friday morning, Trump felt that — instead of offering support or empathy for elected official — it was smarter to taunt the fact that Cumming’s home was “robbed” by tweeting a sarcastic “too bad!”

According to Baltimore-based WJZ, the break-in occurred just hours before President Trump accused Cummmings on Twitter of being a “brutal bully” and called the Baltimore ’ district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and a “very dangerous place.”

Trump tweeted:

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

Trump has recently made a political issue the urban decay of Democratic-led cities and congressional districts, and just Thursday night during a political rally held in Cinncinatti, repeatedly mocked the city’s Democratic mayor.

Trump’s criticism of Cummings has been labeled as racist by many critics, who see the reference of “rodent infested mess” as playing on racist tropes from the past few decades.

The fact is that an elected official suffered a home invasion, and is under intense political attacks from the president, almost certainly has increased levels of security concerns. It is in this context that President Trump chose not to show any support or empathy for the lifetime civil servant, but instead chose to taunt him. That particular political decision will almost certainly be derided as “unpresidential” by the commentariat, but it is consistent behavior for an individual who eagerly flouts accepted decorum for the leader of the free world.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com