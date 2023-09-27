Trump Tears Into ‘Terrible’ Fox & Friends Host Steve Doocy: ‘He’s Not Nice Like He Should Be’

Former President Donald Trump tore into Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy during a recent interview with The National File’s Raheem Kassam, arguing that Doocy has been “hurting the show.”

In exchange about Fox News’ coverage of Trump during the 2016 election, Trump insisted that “the anchors are so good.”

“Jesse’s [Watters] been great, Greg’s been great, Greg Gutfeld has been, I mean, look at what he’s done, right?” continued Trump. “They’ve all been, they’ve all been good. You look on Saturday, it’s fantastic with with Pete Hegseth and Rachel [Campos-Duffy] and Will [Cain]. And so we get a lot of, you know, good support. And lately, Brian Kilmeade’s been great, but Steve Doocy’s been terrible. I mean, to me he’s been just terrible. I think he’s hurting the show.”

“Has he ever been good?” inquired Kassam.

Trump replied:

Ainsley’s [Earhardt] good, yeah. But no, I don’t know. You know, Steve Doocy’s interesting because he’s always been so nice to me for years, for years going back to 2016. In fact, when I won New Hampshire in 2016, that was a big deal. And they had every news anchor wanting to interview. I let him do it and he did it, and he wasn’t even really the appropriate one to do it. But I you know, I am loyal to people and I had a great relationship with him. But I would say over the last year, I don’t know. He just seems to be not nice like he should be, maybe and maybe I’m wrong about that. But even this morning, Brian Kilmeade was actually very good. He’s actually changed.

“You still watch it a lot, though?” asked Kassam.

“I watch it, yeah I watch it,” answered Trump.

Doocy has been critical of Trump in recent days. “What is the former president afraid of?” asked Doocy last week about Trump’s refusal to participate in the Republican primary debates.

“He knew that he had lost because he was told by a bunch of people, ‘You’ve lost, Mr. President.’ But he kept repeating the lie, and these conspiracy charges were about, are about how the people around him, six co-conspirators, figured ways to keep that lie going,” argued Doocy in a segment after Trump was indicted for his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election last month.

In both instances, Kilmeade leapt to Trump’s defense.

Watch above via the National Pulse.

