Former President Donald Trump threatened prison rape as he demanded the federal government pressure journalists who report leaks to the media.

During his rally speech in Robstown, TX on Saturday night, the former president complained about media leakers as he told the audience “they leak all over the place, even on the Supreme Court.” Of course, Trump was referring to Politico obtaining a leaked Supreme Court majority opinion draft foreshadowing the overturn of Roe V. Wade.

“You have to find the leaker,” Trump demanded. He then offered his take on how news outlets should be threatened with jail time and coerced into giving up their sources under the pretext of “national security.”

They don’t want to mention this because I think it’s so terrible. You take the writer because you’re never gonna find another, going through phone records. It’s been a long time. You take the writer and/or the publisher of the paper, and you say ‘Who is the leaker? National security.’ And they say ‘We’re not gonna tell you.’ They say ‘That’s okay, you’re going to jail.’ And when this person realizes he’s going to be the bride of another prisoner very shortly, he will say ‘I’d very much like to tell you exactly who that leaker is!’

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com