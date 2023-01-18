Trump Throws New Defense of Mar-a-Lago Docs at the Wall: I Saved the Folders, Not the Classified Documents

President Donald Trump floated a new and seemingly absurd defense for the hundreds of classified documents retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago residence a year and a half after leaving the White House.

According to the former president, he didn’t actually keep the many documents reported to have been retrieved, but he just kept the empty folders that the documents came in because “they were a ‘cool’ keepsake.” Yes, that’s really is what he said via TruthSocial posts sent Wedensday morning.

Trump took to social media to blast the “Fake News Media & Crooked Democrats” for reporting, “I had a “large number of documents” in order to make the Biden Classified Docs look less significant.”

He then explained that while in the Oval Office, documents were “distributed to groups of people & me, they would often be in a striped paper folder with “Classified” or “Confidential” or another word on them. When the session was over, they would collect the paper(s), but not the folders, & I saved hundreds of them…”

“Remember, these were just ordinary, inexpensive folders with various words printed on them, but they were a “cool” keepsake,” he continued. “Perhaps the Gestapo took some of these empty folders when they Raided Mar-a-Lago, & counted them as a document, which they are not.”

The first post read:

Page 1: The Fake News Media & Crooked Democrats (That’s been proven!) keep saying I had a “large number of documents” in order to make the Biden Classified Docs look less significant. When I was in the Oval Office, or elsewhere, & “papers” were distributed to groups of people & me, they would often be in a striped paper folder with “Classified” or “Confidential” or another word on them. When the session was over, they would collect the paper(s), but not the folders, & I saved hundreds of them…

The second post:

Page 2: Remember, these were just ordinary, inexpensive folders with various words printed on them, but they were a “cool” keepsake. Perhaps the Gestapo took some of these empty folders when they Raided Mar-a-Lago, & counted them as a document, which they are not. It’s also possible that the Trump Hating Marxist Thugs in charge will “plant” documents while they’re in possession of the material. As President, and based on the Presidential Records Act & Socks Case, I did NOTHING WRONG. JOE DID!

