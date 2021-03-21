DHS Sec. Mayorkas Defends Biden Border Policy When Questioned on Migrant Surge: Our Message Is ‘Do Not Come’

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended the Biden administration’s messaging efforts in light of the migrant surge the U.S. is witnessing at the southern border.

Mayorkas appeared on several of the Sunday news shows, but in his interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, he was confronted with the comments of Democrats Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzales. Both congressmen have slammed the administration’s messaging on the immigrant situation, so Mayorkas was asked for his response.

“I respectfully disagree with them,” he said. “As I mentioned, we are dealing with the needs of the children now. We are rebuilding orderly ways in which the children can make their claims without having to make the perilous journey to the border. And we are elevating our message so that individuals do know that they cannot come to the border. The border is closed.”

Bash reiterated that Cuellar and Gonzales both agree “this messaging isn’t working,” and the surge is happening because immigrants think the border is open for them. Mayorkas responded y saying the administration has expelled adult migrants, and “we will continue to communicate to the children, do not come.”

“Do not come,” he repeated. “Give us the time to build an orderly system that will enable you to make your claim under United States law without taking the journey and imperiling your lives.”

Mayorkas’ comments come after President Joe Biden addressed the migrant surge last week by telling people “don’t come” to the border. The secretary continued to push this message during the interviews he gave to other shows on Sunday.

