President Donald Trump claimed he was not involved in the obscuration of the USS John McCain’s name during his visit to Japan over the holiday weekend, but added that whoever covered up the ship’s tag meant well.

RUSH TRANSCRIPT:

Support people but I have a lot of respect for both of those men. Reporter: Do you think it is fair to, do you think it is fair to the sailors on the John McCain that they were banned from hearing you speak?

>> I don’t know what happened. I wasn’t involved. I would not have done that. I was very angry with John McCain because he killed health care. I was not a big fan of John McCain in any way, shape or form. I think John McCain had a lot to getting President Bush, a lot to do with it, to go into the Middle East which was a catastrophe. To me John McCain, I wasn’t a fan. But I would never do a thing like that. Now, somebody did it because they thought I didn’t like him. Okay? And, they were well-meaning they were saying. I didn’t know anything about it. I would never have done that. Reporter: Sailors of —

>> Not at all. I heard sailors — we had a tremendous group of sailors from various ships. It was a beautiful day. But the McCain thing I knew nothing about. Reporter: [Inaudible].

“I don’t know what happened. I wasn’t involved. I would not have done that,” Trump said to reporters on the South Lawn outside the White House this morning. “I was very angry with John McCain because he killed health care. I was not a big fan of John McCain in any way, shape or form.”

“I think John McCain had a lot to getting President Bush, a lot to do with it, to go into the Middle East which was a catastrophe. To me John McCain, I wasn’t a fan,” he continued. “But I would never do a thing like that. Now, somebody did it because they thought I didn’t like him.”

The president went on to call the person who obscured the late Senator John McCain’s name from the boat was “well meaning.”

The plan to hide references to McCain, who the president had a continuous feud with while he was alive, reportedly started with an official in the White House Military Office reaching out to lower-ranked members of the Navy and asking if the USS John McCain could be moved for Trump’s visit to the area.

“There were emails between lower-level officers, but once leadership heard about it, they said knock it off,” one senior official in the Navy told CNN.

Trump took to Twitter to respond to the report last night.

“I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan. Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women – what a spectacular job they do!” he wrote.

