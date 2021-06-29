Trump Trashes Jon Karl Report as Fake News: I Lost Confidence in ‘Slow Moving Bill Barr’ Long Before Election Scam

Former President Donald Trump is pushing back on reports of animus he had with Attorney General Bill Barr emerging from a forthcoming book by ABC News’s Jonathan Karl.

Trump has delivered something of a litany of salvos at his former AG ever since The Atlantic published a preview of Betrayal, from ABC’s Jon Karl, which delves into how Trump and Barr’s relationship deteriorated in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

“He had expected Trump to lose and therefore was not surprised by the outcome,” Karl wrote. “He also knew that at some point, Trump was going to confront him about the allegations, and he wanted to be able to say that he had looked into them and that they were unfounded.”

“My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time,” said Barr. “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit.”

“It’s people in authority like Bill Barr that allow the crazed Radical Left to succeed,” Trump wrote in a statement out Monday morning. “He and other RINOs in the Republican Party are being used in order to try to convince people that the election was legitimate when so many incredible facts have now come out to show conclusively that it wasn’t.”

Not content with Monday’s push back, and perhaps inspired by a news cycle that appears to delight in the conflict between the two former allies, Trump hit out again, via a statement released again by his Save America PAC.

“Jonathan Karl’s story on Slow Moving Bill Barr is made-up beyond any level imaginable,” he said. “It is, in other words, Fake News! I lost confidence in Bill Barr long before the 2020 Presidential Election Scam.” Trump then listed Barr’s alleged inaction on the Horowitz report and failure of the Durham report to come up with anything material.

“Barr was a ‘swamp creature who was devastated when the Radical Left wanted to impeach him,” Trump continued. “He, and other RINOs (you see it all the time!), always fold. If he becomes “less” for President Trump, maybe they will leave him alone. It takes a very strong and special person to go against the ‘mob.’

“Bill Barr was not that person. Despite evidence of tremendous Election Fraud, he just didn’t want to go there.”

Read the full statement from Trump below:

– June 29, 2021 –

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America

Jonathan Karl’s story on Slow Moving Bill Barr is made-up beyond any level imaginable. It is, in other words, Fake News! I lost confidence in Bill Barr long before the 2020 Presidential Election Scam. It was when he dismissed and didn’t act on the very powerful Horowitz Report, and instead gave everything over to John Durham, who has seemingly disappeared from the planet. Can you even believe a report coming out during the Biden Administration? We caught them but unfortunately didn’t have an Attorney General who was capable of acting and wouldn’t go against his friends in Washington, D.C. Barr was a “swamp creature” who was devastated when the Radical Left wanted to impeach him. He, and other RINOs (you see it all the time!), always fold. If he becomes “less” for President Trump, maybe they will leave him alone. It takes a very strong and special person to go against the “mob”. Bill Barr was not that person. Despite evidence of tremendous Election Fraud, he just didn’t want to go there. He was afraid, weak, and frankly, now that I see what he is saying, pathetic. The facts are rapidly coming out in States and Courts about the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, and let’s see if Bill Barr, a man who was unable to handle the pressure, was correct? The answer will be a resounding, NO!

